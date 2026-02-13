CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,921 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.9% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $92,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 265,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,459,000 after acquiring an additional 137,493 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 57,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 67.0% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $200.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $205.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

