CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 29,789 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,789 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,241.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.27 and a 12-month high of $100.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day moving average is $100.52.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

