CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $10.19 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 399,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,685 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 75,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 3,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 89,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 37,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Post-earnings bullishness: unusual call-option activity and an upbeat earnings outlook have put some investors on the buy side, supporting short-term sentiment.

Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary sees a buying opportunity after the quarter — analysts and commentators highlight attractive valuation and the company's ability to generate cash as reasons to consider PFE after results.

Positive Sentiment: Capital return profile: coverage notes Pfizer returned about $9.8B to shareholders and remains a high-yield candidate for income investors, which supports the stock's floor for dividend-seeking buyers.

Positive Sentiment: Dividend/yield appeal: Pfizer appears on lists of high-yield dividend names, attracting income-focused investors even as growth questions persist.

Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term growth outlook is mixed — analyses examine whether newly acquired and in‑pipeline drugs can offset a looming 2026–2030 patent cliff; outcome will determine medium-term revenue trajectory.

Neutral Sentiment: "Is now the best time to buy?" pieces suggest re-evaluating Pfizer after earnings — these are informative to investors but stop short of a consensus buy/sell signal.

Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade: Daiwa cut Pfizer from "outperform" to "neutral" and set a $27 price target, signaling limited near-term upside from their perspective and adding downward pressure.

Negative Sentiment: Valuation / structural concerns: opinion pieces argue Pfizer could be a value trap if new product flow and M&A don't offset fading COVID-era sales and patent expiries, which raises caution among some investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $156.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 126.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

