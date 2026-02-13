CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 25,859 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,859 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 93,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 23,039 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period.

JMST stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $51.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

