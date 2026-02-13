CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $97.20 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.24. The firm has a market cap of $166.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.59.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.