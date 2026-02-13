Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $5.56 million during the quarter. Central Plains Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 12.78%.

Central Plains Bancshares Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of CPBI opened at $17.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29. Central Plains Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Central Plains Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Plains Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Plains Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Central Plains Bancshares by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Plains Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners IM LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Plains Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC now owns 159,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Plains Bancshares Company Profile

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Central Plains Bank, a community‐oriented financial institution headquartered in Council Grove, Kansas. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company offers a range of deposit and lending products designed to serve the needs of individuals, families, small businesses and agricultural customers in rural and small‐town markets across central and eastern Kansas.

The company’s core services include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts, complemented by consumer, commercial and agricultural loan portfolios.

