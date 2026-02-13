Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.1150.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Cathay Pacific Airways
Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Up 1.6%
Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile
Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) is the flag carrier of Hong Kong, operating a comprehensive network of scheduled passenger and cargo services across Asia, Europe, North America and Australasia. The airline’s fleet consists primarily of wide-body aircraft, including Airbus A330, A350 and Boeing 777 models, which are deployed on routes connecting Hong Kong International Airport to more than 80 destinations worldwide. Cathay Pacific is a founding member of the oneworld alliance, enabling seamless travel and loyalty benefits through partnerships with other leading global carriers.
Established in 1946 by American entrepreneur Roy C.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cathay Pacific Airways
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.