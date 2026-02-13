Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.1150.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) is the flag carrier of Hong Kong, operating a comprehensive network of scheduled passenger and cargo services across Asia, Europe, North America and Australasia. The airline’s fleet consists primarily of wide-body aircraft, including Airbus A330, A350 and Boeing 777 models, which are deployed on routes connecting Hong Kong International Airport to more than 80 destinations worldwide. Cathay Pacific is a founding member of the oneworld alliance, enabling seamless travel and loyalty benefits through partnerships with other leading global carriers.

Established in 1946 by American entrepreneur Roy C.

