Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL is Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies makes up approximately 8.1% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Carlisle Companies worth $45,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 527.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CSL stock opened at $416.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.80 and a 200 day moving average of $347.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $293.43 and a 1-year high of $435.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 14.76%.The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

Insider Activity

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 24,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.04, for a total value of $9,866,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,279,555.76. This trade represents a 44.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.05, for a total value of $745,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,742.85. This trade represents a 32.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,240 shares of company stock valued at $25,600,856. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company’s operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

