Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$221.87 and traded as low as C$208.00. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$208.00, with a volume of 1,139 shares trading hands.

Canadian Tire Stock Down 1.2%

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.68, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$221.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$239.20.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$3.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.11 billion during the quarter. Canadian Tire had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Tire Co., Limited will post 13.6961722 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or ‘CTC’, is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions. Party City, PartSource and Gas+ are key parts of the Canadian Tire network. The Retail segment also includes Mark’s, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players; and SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts and Atmosphere, which offer the best active wear brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.