Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX) Short Interest Up 107.5% in January

Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,365 shares, a growth of 107.5% from the January 15th total of 3,549 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,157 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Build Bond Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.1%

BFIX stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.33. Build Bond Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $26.85.

Build Bond Innovation ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a $0.0678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Build Bond Innovation ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Build Bond Innovation ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Build Bond Innovation ETF by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 28,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Build Bond Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000.

The Build Bond Innovation ETF (BFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad-based global portfolio of investment grade fixed income securities and US equity call options tied to the upside performance of the S&P 500 Index. BFIX was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Build.

