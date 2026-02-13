Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX) Short Interest Up 107.5% in January

Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,365 shares, a growth of 107.5% from the January 15th total of 3,549 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,157 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,157 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
BFIX stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.33. Build Bond Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $26.85.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a $0.0678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%.
The Build Bond Innovation ETF (BFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad-based global portfolio of investment grade fixed income securities and US equity call options tied to the upside performance of the S&P 500 Index. BFIX was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Build.
