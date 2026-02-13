Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06), FiscalAI reports. Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $977.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Bruker updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.100-2.150 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Bruker's conference call:

FY2026 guidance — Bruker expects reported revenue of $3.57–$3.60B (4%–5% growth), 1%–2% organic growth, a 250–300 bps non‑GAAP operating margin improvement, and 15%–17% non‑GAAP EPS growth (23%–25% CER), while acknowledging an ~8% currency EPS headwind.

— Bruker expects reported revenue of $3.57–$3.60B (4%–5% growth), 1%–2% organic growth, a 250–300 bps non‑GAAP operating margin improvement, and 15%–17% non‑GAAP EPS growth (23%–25% CER), while acknowledging an ~8% currency EPS headwind. Strong Q4 cash and deleveraging — Q4 operating cash flow was ~ $230M with free cash flow of $207M, the company repaid ~$145M of debt and finished 2025 with ~ $300M in cash and a leverage ratio of ~3.1.

— Q4 operating cash flow was ~ $230M with free cash flow of $207M, the company repaid ~$145M of debt and finished 2025 with ~ $300M in cash and a leverage ratio of ~3.1. Order momentum and strategic wins — BSI book‑to‑bill was >1.0 for two consecutive quarters with ~7 months of BSI backlog, strong semi‑metrology orders, double‑digit spatial biology orders, and >$500M in multi‑year BEST superconducting‑wire agreements booked.

— BSI book‑to‑bill was >1.0 for two consecutive quarters with ~7 months of BSI backlog, strong semi‑metrology orders, double‑digit spatial biology orders, and >$500M in multi‑year BEST superconducting‑wire agreements booked. Lingering headwinds and near‑term weakness — 2025 organic revenue declined (full year down 3.7%, Q4 organic down 5.1%), margins were pressured by tariffs, unfavorable mix and currency (gross margin down ~310 bps in Q4), and management expects Q1 2026 organic revenue to decline mid‑single digits before recovery later in the year.

Shares of BRKR opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.44, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.19. Bruker has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $56.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other Bruker news,

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 128,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,365. The trade was a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,465,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,162,000 after buying an additional 758,301 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 366,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Bruker by 115.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bruker in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $60.00 price target on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker’s product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

