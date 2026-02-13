Brokerages Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) PT at $81.63

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.3750.

VTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Ventas from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th.

Get Ventas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ventas

Ventas Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $85.26 on Friday. Ventas has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $87.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average is $73.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 157.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.74). Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.31%.The business had revenue of ($1,229.71) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 41,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,262,638.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,521,361.95. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $2,312,092.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 138,434 shares in the company, valued at $10,694,026.50. The trade was a 17.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 96,868 shares of company stock valued at $7,574,022 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Ventas by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 59,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in Ventas by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its holdings in Ventas by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 56,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.