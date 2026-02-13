Brokerages Set Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Target Price at $49.90

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLNG shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $56.00 price objective on Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Golar LNG by 278.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 658 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 281.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLNG opened at $43.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75.

Golar LNG Ltd. is a leading owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and floating infrastructure. The company specializes in the transportation of LNG on long-term and spot charters for major energy firms around the world. In addition to shipping, Golar LNG has broadened its services to include project development and the conversion of existing carriers into Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessels.

Since pioneering the first purpose-built FLNG conversion project, Golar LNG has been at the forefront of offshore gas monetization.

