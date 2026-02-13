Brokerages Set Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Target Price at $49.90

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.90.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLNG shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $56.00 price objective on Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th.
Shares of GLNG opened at $43.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75.
About Golar LNG
Golar LNG Ltd. is a leading owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and floating infrastructure. The company specializes in the transportation of LNG on long-term and spot charters for major energy firms around the world. In addition to shipping, Golar LNG has broadened its services to include project development and the conversion of existing carriers into Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessels.
Since pioneering the first purpose-built FLNG conversion project, Golar LNG has been at the forefront of offshore gas monetization.
