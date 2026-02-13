Brokerages Set ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) PT at $9.25

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

ADT has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ADT from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in ADT by 503.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 29.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,154,250 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 262,480 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of ADT by 75.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 54,363 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 23,463 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ADT during the second quarter worth about $93,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADT opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. ADT has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.98.

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

