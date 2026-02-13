Brokerages Set ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) PT at $9.25

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.
ADT has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ADT from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ADT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADT
ADT Trading Down 2.4%
NYSE:ADT opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. ADT has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.98.
ADT Company Profile
ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.
Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ADT
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.