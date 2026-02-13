Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC Sells 22,175 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,175 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 80,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $51.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.