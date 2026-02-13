BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19, FiscalAI reports. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 1.93%.The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.000-5.200 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from BorgWarner’s conference call:

BorgWarner reported strong 2025 results with $14.3 billion in net sales, a 10.7% adjusted operating margin (up 60 bps), 14% EPS growth , and generated free cash flow >$1.2 billion , which management called an “outstanding” year.

in net sales, a 10.7% adjusted operating margin (up 60 bps), , and generated , which management called an “outstanding” year. 2026 guidance calls for $14.0–$14.3 billion in sales (organic -3.5% to -1.5%), adjusted operating margin of 10.7%–10.9% and EPS of $5.00–$5.20, with free cash flow forecast at $900M–$1.1B as CapEx rises to support new launches.

in sales (organic -3.5% to -1.5%), adjusted operating margin of 10.7%–10.9% and EPS of $5.00–$5.20, with free cash flow forecast at $900M–$1.1B as CapEx rises to support new launches. The company signed a master supply agreement for a new Turbine Generator System with TurboCell (Endeavour), expects production ramp in 2027 and forecasts > $300 million of revenue in the first year with mid‑teens incremental margin and immediate EPS accretion.

with TurboCell (Endeavour), expects production ramp in 2027 and forecasts > of revenue in the first year with mid‑teens incremental margin and immediate EPS accretion. Management flagged significant weakness in its battery business (citing ~35%–40% revenue decline year‑over‑year) that will be a ~ 150 basis point drag on 2026 sales; near‑term demand remains uncertain despite cost reduction actions.

drag on 2026 sales; near‑term demand remains uncertain despite cost reduction actions. Continued shareholder returns—repurchased $400M in H2 2025, returned ~52% of 2025 FCF, repurchased ~31M shares since 2021 (13% fewer outstanding) and has ~$600M remaining on its buyback authorization.

BWA opened at $66.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.39. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $70.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.94%.

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BorgWarner from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $131,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 71.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 400.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $240,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

