BlackRock $BLK Stock Holdings Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in BlackRock by 56.5% during the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

In other BlackRock news, CFO Martin Small sold 27,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.14, for a total value of $31,675,823.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,724.98. This trade represents a 71.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $22,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 61,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,630,750. This trade represents a 24.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 107,788 shares of company stock valued at $120,147,417 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,055.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,093.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,106.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.55 by $0.61. BlackRock had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $5.73 per share. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,296.00 to $1,380.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. CICC Research lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $1,280.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,311.11.

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

