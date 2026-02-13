Black Hawk Acquisition (NASDAQ:BKHAR) Stock Price Down 8.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHAR – Get Free Report) traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.61. 4,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 16,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Black Hawk Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.

Get Black Hawk Acquisition alerts:

About Black Hawk Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Black Hawk Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) organized to pursue merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, restructuring or similar business combination transactions with one or more businesses. The company’s objective is to identify and acquire a target company in industries that exhibit strong growth potential, such as technology, digital media and consumer products. The blank-check vehicle structure allows Black Hawk Acquisition to leverage its capital and sponsor expertise to complete a business combination.

Formed in mid-2021, Black Hawk Acquisition completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol BKHAR, raising approximately $250 million in gross proceeds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hawk Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hawk Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.