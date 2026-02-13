BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF) Short Interest Up 101.8% in January

BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,018 shares, a growth of 101.8% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,774 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,774 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BioNxt Solutions Price Performance

BNXTF stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. BioNxt Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Get BioNxt Solutions alerts:

BioNxt Solutions (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

About BioNxt Solutions

BioNxt Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:BNXTF) is a life sciences company specializing in advanced proteomics, metabolomics and bioinformatics solutions. The company’s platform combines state-of-the-art mass spectrometry and chromatography workflows with cloud-based data analysis tools, enabling high-throughput characterization of proteins, metabolites and other biomolecules for research and development purposes.

BioNxt Solutions offers contract research services to clients in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and academic sectors, providing end-to-end support from sample preparation through to data interpretation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioNxt Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNxt Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.