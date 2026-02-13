BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.11 and traded as low as $21.45. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $21.58, with a volume of 240,200 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. Northland Securities set a $34.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.24 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.11.

In other news, Director Amy Duross sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,700.20. This trade represents a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $25,334.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 150,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,590.14. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 48,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $9,153,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2,399.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 248,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 238,533 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $4,905,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,653,000 after purchasing an additional 119,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 22.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 638,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 115,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) specializes in biopreservation and cold chain workflow solutions for cell and gene therapies, regenerative medicine and other advanced biologics. The company develops and markets proprietary cryopreservation media and technology platforms designed to maintain cell viability and functionality during processing, storage and transport. BioLife’s product portfolio addresses critical steps in the manufacturing and distribution of cell-based products, helping life science researchers and biopharmaceutical manufacturers protect and preserve living cells.

The company’s flagship offerings include CryoStor, a family of serum-free cryopreservation media; HypoThermosol, a hypothermic storage solution for short-term cell and tissue preservation; and the ThawSTAR system, an automated cell thawing instrument that delivers controlled and reproducible warming of frozen cell therapies.

