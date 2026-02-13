Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) CFO Sells $52,876.98 in Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) CFO Courtney Sacchetti sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $52,876.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,377.79. The trade was a 24.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $51.54.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $30.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.06 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BWFG shares. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bankwell Financial Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Institutional Trading of Bankwell Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the first quarter worth $250,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Westchester, Illinois, and serves as the parent of Bankwell Bank. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a full suite of banking products and services designed for both individual consumers and small‐ to mid‐sized businesses. Bankwell Bank operates multiple branches across suburban Cook and Lake counties, focusing on personalized service and local decision‐making.

The company’s deposit offerings include checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, all supported by an online and mobile banking platform for convenient account access.

