Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Matthew Cohn Acquires 230 Shares

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Cohn acquired 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.78 per share, with a total value of $13,059.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,886.50. This trade represents a 9.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Cohn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 11th, Matthew Cohn bought 170 shares of Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.99 per share, for a total transaction of $9,688.30.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Matthew Cohn purchased 680 shares of Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $42,255.20.

Bancorp Trading Down 2.1%

Bancorp stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.31. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $132.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 28.91%. Analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TBBK shares. Zacks Research lowered Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research set a $57.00 target price on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

Institutional Trading of Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $653,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,064,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: TBBK) is a Delaware-chartered bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and financial institutions across the United States. Through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, the company offers FDIC-insured deposit accounts, cash management solutions and specialized lending products. Its business model focuses on partnering with fintech firms, asset managers and payment processors to deliver integrated banking-as-a-service (BaaS) capabilities.

The company’s product suite includes interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and debit and credit card services.

