Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) CFO Buys $121,080.00 in Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) CFO Dominic Canuso acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.54 per share, with a total value of $121,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 16,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,871.26. This trade represents a 14.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.18). Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The company had revenue of $132.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Bank of America set a $60.00 target price on Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 621,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,574,000 after purchasing an additional 455,265 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Bancorp by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 403,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,227,000 after buying an additional 241,058 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,422,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 209,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,672,000 after buying an additional 157,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,279,000 after acquiring an additional 154,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: TBBK) is a Delaware-chartered bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and financial institutions across the United States. Through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, the company offers FDIC-insured deposit accounts, cash management solutions and specialized lending products. Its business model focuses on partnering with fintech firms, asset managers and payment processors to deliver integrated banking-as-a-service (BaaS) capabilities.

The company’s product suite includes interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and debit and credit card services.

