B. Riley Securities Cuts Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target to $33.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by B. Riley Securities from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Get Cohu alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on COHU

Cohu Stock Performance

COHU stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30. Cohu has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $122.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.09 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cohu will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the third quarter valued at about $243,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,361,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,484,000 after acquiring an additional 57,618 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,918,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 863,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 20.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,355,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,089,000 after purchasing an additional 226,453 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cohu this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a Buy on Cohu and raised its price target to $33, citing improving factory utilization, a margin rebound and new data‑center wins that boost AI/test exposure. Article Title

Needham reaffirmed a Buy on Cohu and raised its price target to $33, citing improving factory utilization, a margin rebound and new data‑center wins that boost AI/test exposure. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen (Krish Sankar) also maintained a Buy and a $35 target, highlighting growing AI/data‑center exposure and more recurring revenue as support for a multi‑year recovery thesis. Article Title

TD Cowen (Krish Sankar) also maintained a Buy and a $35 target, highlighting growing AI/data‑center exposure and more recurring revenue as support for a multi‑year recovery thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Company provided Q1 revenue guidance of $115M–$129M (consensus ~$120.2M); the range overlaps consensus but leaves execution risk if demand softens. Article Title

Company provided Q1 revenue guidance of $115M–$129M (consensus ~$120.2M); the range overlaps consensus but leaves execution risk if demand softens. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for detail on backlog, customer mix and margin recovery timing — useful for investors gauging when EPS should turn positive. Article Title

Full Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for detail on backlog, customer mix and margin recovery timing — useful for investors gauging when EPS should turn positive. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS was a loss of ($0.15) vs. consensus +$0.07 (a sizeable miss), despite revenue of $122.23M essentially matching estimates and rising ~29.9% YoY — the EPS miss, negative margins/ROE and analyst year‑ahead negative EPS forecast are the main near‑term pressures. Article Title

Cohu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohu, Inc is a global provider of semiconductor test and inspection solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed to support chip manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company’s product lineup includes automatic test handlers, wafer probers, test sockets, thermal subassembly systems and burn-in boards, all engineered to optimize throughput, accuracy and reliability in semiconductor production and final test.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Poway, California, Cohu has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to become a recognized leader in test handling and interconnect technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.