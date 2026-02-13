Axie Infinity Price Tops $1.36 on Major Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $229.44 million and $62.03 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00002028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002115 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010395 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000076 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004701 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,047,464 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 169,046,170.59072506 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 1.32811053 USD and is down -8.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 594 active market(s) with $66,419,001.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

