Avid Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

Avid Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 6.4% of Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $12,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGV opened at $151.70 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in the stocks that make up its target Index.

