Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 153,871 shares, a growth of 98.2% from the January 15th total of 77,621 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,758 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Frankly Finances LLC bought a new stake in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $251,000.

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVNM opened at $81.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.98. Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37. The company has a market cap of $544.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.61.

About Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (AVNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in international equity portfolios, typically heavily weighted towards developed markets outside the US. It seeks long-term capital appreciation through securities with higher expected returns. AVNM was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by American Century Investments.

