Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.8750.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVTX. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Avalo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 15th.

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33. Avalo Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $266.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,592,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $10,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 314.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 692,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after buying an additional 525,696 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,637,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 956.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 477,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 432,608 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiometabolic, fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company’s proprietary drug-design platform enables the creation of long-acting prodrugs with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles, aiming to improve efficacy, safety and patient adherence. By leveraging this technology, Avalo seeks to address key drivers of disease progression that remain underserved by existing treatments.

Its lead programs include AVTX-002, a first-in-class prodrug candidate designed to inhibit angiotensinogen for the treatment of hypertension and related cardiovascular disorders, and AVTX-006, an early-stage candidate targeting pathways implicated in fibrosis and metabolic dysfunction.

