Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Short Interest Up 92.3% in January

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 105,622 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the January 15th total of 54,935 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 975 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 108.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 975 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 108.3 days.

Avacta Group Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of Avacta Group stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. Avacta Group has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.11.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group plc is a UK-based biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of Affimer® biotherapeutics and diagnostic reagents. The company’s proprietary Affimer platform uses small, engineered protein scaffolds that can be tailored to bind specifically to target molecules, offering an alternative to traditional antibodies. Avacta operates two core divisions: Avacta Therapeutics, which focuses on novel treatments in oncology and immune-related diseases, and Avacta Analytical, which develops reagents and point-of-care diagnostic tests.

In its diagnostics business, Avacta has applied the Affimer technology to lateral flow assays, most notably for rapid detection of viral pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2.

