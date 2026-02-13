Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.73 and traded as low as GBX 57. Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 58.75, with a volume of 1,158,430 shares trading hands.

Avacta Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £256.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 60.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

Get Avacta Group alerts:

Avacta Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avacta Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company challenging current drug delivery methods to expand the utility of highly potent cancer therapeutics.The Company benefits from a world class research and development facility, team of exceptionally talented scientists and a highly experienced management team with members located in both the London headquarters and the US.

Our proprietary pre|CISION® platform masks toxic warheads by binding them to a short, engineered peptide that is cleavable only by the tumor-specific protease, fibroblast activation protein (FAP).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.