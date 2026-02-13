Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 319.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,295 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.0%

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $259.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.84. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $271.60. The stock has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

