AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.15 and traded as high as $76.87. AtkinsRéalis shares last traded at $67.63, with a volume of 31,091 shares changing hands.

AtkinsRéalis Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average is $68.53.

AtkinsRéalis Company Profile

AtkinsRéalis, formerly operating as SNC-Lavalin Group, is a global engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The company delivers a broad range of technical services across infrastructure, energy, mining and environmental markets. Its offerings span feasibility studies, detailed engineering, project management, construction supervision and long-term operations and maintenance.

Founded through the merger of Surveyer, Nenniger & Chenevert and Lavalin in 1991, the organization expanded its international footprint significantly with the acquisition of UK-based Atkins in 2017.

