Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.3333.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arrow Electronics

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Eric Nowak sold 12,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $1,994,885.91. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,834,828.81. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $626,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,285.65. The trade was a 19.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 45.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 199,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 68.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 84.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $155.66 on Friday. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $86.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.84. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 1.85%.The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.330 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Arrow Electronics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arrow Electronics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded ARW from a “hold” to a “strong-buy,” which can attract momentum and retail/institutional interest. Zacks upgrade

Zacks upgraded ARW from a “hold” to a “strong-buy,” which can attract momentum and retail/institutional interest. Positive Sentiment: Zacks research also highlighted ARW as a top-ranked momentum stock and separately as a strong value pick — these favorable style scores support continued investor interest in multiple investor communities. Momentum article Value article

Zacks research also highlighted ARW as a top-ranked momentum stock and separately as a strong value pick — these favorable style scores support continued investor interest in multiple investor communities. Positive Sentiment: Recently reported quarterly results (Feb 5) beat EPS and revenue estimates and management gave Q1 guidance — a fundamental positive that underpins the stock’s higher valuation compared with last year. (No link provided in the feed.)

Recently reported quarterly results (Feb 5) beat EPS and revenue estimates and management gave Q1 guidance — a fundamental positive that underpins the stock’s higher valuation compared with last year. (No link provided in the feed.) Neutral Sentiment: Implied volatility in ARW options is surging, signaling increased trader uncertainty and higher option premiums — this raises hedging costs and can amplify short-term price swings. Implied volatility article

Implied volatility in ARW options is surging, signaling increased trader uncertainty and higher option premiums — this raises hedging costs and can amplify short-term price swings. Negative Sentiment: Two insiders sold stock on Feb 11: SVP Carine Lamercie Jean‑Claude sold 4,000 shares at ~$156.65 and insider Eric Nowak sold 12,699 shares at ~$157.09 — sizable, disclosed sales that can be read as signal-taking or diversification and may weigh on near-term sentiment. Carine Lamercie Form 4 Eric Nowak Form 4

Two insiders sold stock on Feb 11: SVP Carine Lamercie Jean‑Claude sold 4,000 shares at ~$156.65 and insider Eric Nowak sold 12,699 shares at ~$157.09 — sizable, disclosed sales that can be read as signal-taking or diversification and may weigh on near-term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: TipRanks flagged rising legal, regulatory, and IP risks in ARW’s disclosures — new regulatory or IP exposure can increase potential liabilities and investor caution. TipRanks risk disclosure

TipRanks flagged rising legal, regulatory, and IP risks in ARW’s disclosures — new regulatory or IP exposure can increase potential liabilities and investor caution. Negative Sentiment: An aggregate analyst snapshot referenced in the feed shows an average rating of “Reduce,” which can pressure the stock if investors follow sell/underweight recommendations. Analyst ratings summary

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.