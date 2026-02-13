Ares Strategic Mining (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Stock Price Down 7.4% – Here’s Why

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.3347 and last traded at $0.34. 550,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,269,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3670.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of fluorspar properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 353 claims covering an area of approximately 5,982 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 55 claims covering an area of approximately 55,000 acres located in British Columbia.

