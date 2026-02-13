AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Announces Earnings Results

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.35, Zacks reports. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 306.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AppLovin reported an outstanding quarter and year — Q4 revenue of $1.66B (+66% YoY) , Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of $1.4B (84% margin) , FY revenue $5.48B (+70% YoY) and FY Adjusted EBITDA of $4.51B (82% margin) , and guided Q1 revenue to $1.745–$1.775B with ~84% Adj. EBITDA margin.

The company generated massive free cash flow and returned capital — Q4 FCF $1.31B, FY FCF $3.95B, repurchased/withheld ~6.4M shares for $2.58B in FY (Q4 ~$482M) and has ~$3.28B remaining repurchase authorization.

Management defended its competitive moat, saying its Axon AI models and MAX auction dynamics make increased bid density accretive (competition often wins low-value impressions) and argued AI-driven content growth will expand demand for discovery/monetization rather than shrink it.

E‑commerce/self‑serve is showing early traction — referral-only self‑serve pilots produced strong advertiser uplifts (management cites ~30‑day LTV:CAC breakeven and 57% of qualified leads going live) and generative-AI creative tools are being rolled out to raise adoption and scale advertiser creative counts.

Shares of APP stock opened at $366.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $602.52 and its 200 day moving average is $570.18. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $745.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APP. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $820.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price (down from $800.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $720.00 price target on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $651.77.

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 4,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $2,024,327.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,998,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,976,630. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.32, for a total transaction of $103,998.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,402.28. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,786 shares of company stock worth $100,914,925. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 6,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth $61,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

