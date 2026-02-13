Apple Inc. $AAPL Position Lowered by LJI Wealth Management LLC

LJI Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.7% of LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 3,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 17.9% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 397,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Apple by 48.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,426,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $363,256,000 after purchasing an additional 465,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Melius Research set a $345.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.13.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $261.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.22. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $288.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 13.15%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.