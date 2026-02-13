Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (BATS:ADFI)

Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:ADFI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0231 per share on Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.
Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of BATS:ADFI opened at $8.64 on Friday. Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $9.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59.
Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
