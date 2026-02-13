Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (BATS:ADFI)

Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:ADFI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0231 per share on Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BATS:ADFI opened at $8.64 on Friday. Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $9.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59.

Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (ADFI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of fixed income ETFs which focuses on total return by utilizing broad flexibility to invest in different types of fixed income securities and sectors globally. ADFI was launched on Aug 18, 2020 and is managed by Anfield.

