Andean Precious Metals (OTC:ANPMF) Shares Down 7.4% – Here’s Why

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:ANPMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.30 and last traded at C$6.31. Approximately 103,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 188,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.81.

Andean Precious Metals Trading Down 7.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.57.

About Andean Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Andean Precious Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and processing of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in San Bartolomé project in Bolivia; and the Soledad Mountain mine and heap leach located in Kern County, California. The company is based in Toronto, Canada. Andean Precious Metals Corp. operates as a subsidiary of PMB Partners LP.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andean Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andean Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.