Analyzing Thomasville Bancshares (THVB) and Its Rivals

Risk and Volatility
Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares’ peers have a beta of 0.59, indicating that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Dividends
Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Thomasville Bancshares pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 24.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Profitability
This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Thomasville Bancshares
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Thomasville Bancshares Competitors
|15.99%
|9.61%
|1.05%
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Thomasville Bancshares
|$137.59 million
|$44.71 million
|14.42
|Thomasville Bancshares Competitors
|$858.77 million
|$157.65 million
|14.24
Thomasville Bancshares’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares. Thomasville Bancshares is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
50.4% of shares of all “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of shares of all “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Thomasville Bancshares peers beat Thomasville Bancshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared.
Thomasville Bancshares Company Profile
Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Thomas and Glynn counties, Georgia, Leon County, Florida, and the surrounding counties. The company offers checking and savings accounts; money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides commercial real estate mortgage loans, such as non-farm and non-residential commercial real estate loans, construction loans for commercial businesses, multifamily loans secured by income producing properties, and farmland; and 1-4 family residential loans, including first mortgage liens, junior liens, and home equity lines. In addition, the company offers commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising direct consumer instalment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans and educational loans; and loans to municipalities and development authorities. Further, it provides trust and money management services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.
Receive News & Ratings for Thomasville Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomasville Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.