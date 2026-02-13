Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Holdings Reduced by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 92.9% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 141.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $340.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.87.

More Analog Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $331.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.91 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.87 and a 200-day moving average of $259.82. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $343.96.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 20.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $3,069,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 155,688 shares in the company, valued at $47,783,760.96. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $991,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 123,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,288,403.30. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,544 shares of company stock valued at $15,320,417. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Featured Stories

