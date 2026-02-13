Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Sold by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,347 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 243,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,590,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total transaction of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,703.50. This trade represents a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $366.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.43 and a 12 month high of $385.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.90%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.