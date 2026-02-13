American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.29 and traded as high as $2.39. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 8,491 shares trading hands.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 0.9%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.77% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services operates as a specialized healthcare services company focused on delivering diagnostic imaging solutions to community and rural hospitals across the United States. Through strategic joint ventures and management agreements, the company collaborates with hospital partners to develop and operate outpatient imaging centers that provide advanced modalities while sharing the capital and operating costs. By partnering directly with hospitals, American Shared Hospital Services enables facility owners to offer in-house diagnostic capabilities without the burden of full operational oversight and significant equipment investment.

The company’s service portfolio encompasses a wide range of imaging technologies, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT), mammography, ultrasound, bone densitometry (DEXA) and nuclear medicine.

