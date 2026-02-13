American Power Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGI) Short Interest Down 41.7% in January

American Power Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,402 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the January 15th total of 12,702 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,799 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,799 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

American Power Group Trading Down 10.1%

OTCMKTS:APGI opened at $0.01 on Friday. American Power Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

American Power Group Company Profile

American Power Group, Inc is an energy technology company engaged in the development and commercialization of ultra-clean, distributed power generation systems that operate on natural gas and propane. The company focuses on providing efficient and reliable on-site power solutions designed to replace traditional diesel generators in industrial, commercial, and remote applications.

Its flagship product, the APG1000® integrated power generator, combines a proprietary four-stroke engine with advanced electronic controls to deliver approximately 80–100 kW of power.

