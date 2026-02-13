Alpha Finance Lab Market Capitalization Reaches $3.54 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded flat against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $315.31 thousand worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

