AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Stock Price Down 8.5% – Here’s Why

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 454,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,465,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

AIRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AirSculpt Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AirSculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Down 8.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRS) is a medical technology company specializing in minimally invasive body contouring. The company’s flagship AirSculpt® platform combines pneumatic power with precision microcannulas to deliver fat removal, transfer and sculpting procedures. AirSculpt Technologies partners with both company-owned and franchised cosmetic surgery practices to offer a streamlined, office-based alternative to traditional liposuction.

Through its proprietary system, AirSculpt Technologies provides both consumers and medical professionals with an integrated solution that emphasizes reduced downtime, smaller incision sites, and more predictable outcomes.

