Ae Red Holdings, Llc Sells 49,985 Shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Stock

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 49,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $500,349.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,094,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,390,940. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 9th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,385,507 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $13,993,620.70.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 11,761 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $131,487.98.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 3,357,142 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $37,532,847.56.

On Monday, February 2nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,312,126 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $14,590,841.12.

On Friday, January 30th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,550,179 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $19,609,764.35.

On Thursday, January 29th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 3,932,686 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $50,338,380.80.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 4,847,867 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $64,428,152.43.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,656,683 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $133,021,738.33.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,662,484 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $17,190,084.56.

On Monday, January 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 2,871,715 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $30,928,370.55.

Redwire Price Performance

Shares of Redwire stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. Redwire Corporation has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Redwire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. iA Financial set a $9.00 price objective on Redwire in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial set a $13.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Redwire in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwire

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its stake in shares of Redwire by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Redwire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redwire by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Redwire in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Redwire by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwire News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Redwire this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still see upside: several firms maintain buy ratings and MarketBeat shows an average analyst target (~$13.75) well above the current level, which could support upside if sentiment stabilizes. MarketBeat RDW Coverage

Some analysts still see upside: several firms maintain buy ratings and MarketBeat shows an average analyst target (~$13.75) well above the current level, which could support upside if sentiment stabilizes. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership and company profile — Redwire remains a space-infrastructure specialist with institutional holders and a market-cap in the ~$1–1.5B range; long-term interest in the space sector can provide patient support but is not stopping near-term moves. Institutional / Company Profile

Institutional ownership and company profile — Redwire remains a space-infrastructure specialist with institutional holders and a market-cap in the ~$1–1.5B range; long-term interest in the space sector can provide patient support but is not stopping near-term moves. Negative Sentiment: Large, repeated insider sales by AE Red Holdings / AE Industrial Partners: multiple filings show millions of shares sold over recent weeks (including blocks on Feb. 9–10), increasing available supply and signaling a major shareholder is reducing exposure. This is a principal reason for downward pressure. InsiderTrades: AE Red Holdings Sales

Large, repeated insider sales by AE Red Holdings / AE Industrial Partners: multiple filings show millions of shares sold over recent weeks (including blocks on Feb. 9–10), increasing available supply and signaling a major shareholder is reducing exposure. This is a principal reason for downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade: Zacks lowered RDW from “hold” to “strong sell,” adding short-term negative sentiment and likely accelerating sell-side flows. Zacks Downgrade

Analyst downgrade: Zacks lowered RDW from “hold” to “strong sell,” adding short-term negative sentiment and likely accelerating sell-side flows. Negative Sentiment: News coverage pointing to the slide: Benzinga and other outlets cited the combination of heavy insider selling and downgrades as direct causes for the stock’s pullback, amplifying bearish momentum among traders. Benzinga: Why RDW Is Sliding

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company’s offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire’s portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

