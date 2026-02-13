Adshares (ADS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $21.79 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Adshares has a market cap of $21.79 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000840 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000583 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

