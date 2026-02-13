6,428 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Road Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $222.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.13. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $226.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.