2,568 Shares in CrowdStrike $CRWD Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 142.9% in the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 394.8% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.9% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.3% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Capital One Financial decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $550.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $353.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.73.
Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:
- Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike was named a Customers’ Choice in Gartner Peer Insights’ 2026 “Voice of the Customer” for User Authentication — the report highlights the most 5‑star reviews, highest capability rating (4.7 tied) and a 96% willingness‑to‑recommend score, reinforcing CrowdStrike’s product credibility and enterprise demand. CrowdStrike Named a Customers’ Choice in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’ for User Authentication Report
- Positive Sentiment: NordVPN selected CrowdStrike to power Threat Protection Pro for millions of consumers, extending CrowdStrike’s threat‑intelligence reach into consumer VPN offerings and opening a large addressable market outside enterprise. NordVPN Selects CrowdStrike to Deliver Industry-Leading Threat Intelligence to Millions of Consumers
- Positive Sentiment: High‑profile bullish commentary (Jim Cramer) and inclusion on analyst roundups of top cyber names are supporting sentiment that CrowdStrike is a leading play in cybersecurity secular growth. I love CrowdStrike (CRWD) here, says Jim Cramer
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage pieces naming CrowdStrike among JPMorgan/industry picks for cyber stocks ready to surge help underpin a narrative of durable secular demand for security products despite macro pressure. Surviving the SaaS-pocalypse: JPMorgan’s 3 Top Cyber Stocks Ready to Surge
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/feature articles note CrowdStrike’s strong product positioning and say the stock is near a 1‑year low — that could attract long‑term buyers but also signals valuation sensitivity if sector sentiment stays weak. The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
- Neutral Sentiment: General investor writeups asking if CRWD is “one of the best high‑growth cybersecurity stocks” provide more visibility but are informational rather than immediate catalysts. Is CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) One of the Best High-Growth Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy?
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage also notes CrowdStrike has been caught up in a broader software/SaaS sell‑off and AI/tech rotation, which is pressuring the stock despite company‑level wins. The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now (MarketBeat link)
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest notices show reports of a “large increase” to 0 shares with NaN deltas — the data appears inconsistent and could create short‑interest confusion but not a clear catalyst until corrected/clarified by exchanges.
Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike
In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total transaction of $11,916,577.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,054,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,695,075.02. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total value of $5,082,698.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 179,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,571,169.62. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.0%
CrowdStrike stock opened at $411.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.75 billion, a PE ratio of -326.62, a PEG ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.03. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $298.00 and a 12-month high of $566.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $462.19 and its 200 day moving average is $473.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.
The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.
