2,568 Shares in CrowdStrike $CRWD Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 142.9% in the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 394.8% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.9% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.3% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Capital One Financial decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $550.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $353.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.73.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total transaction of $11,916,577.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,054,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,695,075.02. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total value of $5,082,698.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 179,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,571,169.62. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $411.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.75 billion, a PE ratio of -326.62, a PEG ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.03. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $298.00 and a 12-month high of $566.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $462.19 and its 200 day moving average is $473.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

