2,268 Shares in Deere & Company $DE Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Deere & Company from $609.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $542.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $6,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,920. This trade represents a 36.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total transaction of $20,797,793.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,970 shares in the company, valued at $59,160,775.30. This trade represents a 26.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,578 shares of company stock valued at $32,471,682. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $597.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.22. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $404.42 and a 1 year high of $626.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.80.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.03). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 11.00%.The company had revenue of $12.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 35.01%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

Featured Articles

